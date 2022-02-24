WATCH: Russian helicopter “shot down” near Kyiv.

JUST IN – A Russian Kamov Ka-50 “Black Shark” helicopter has allegedly been shot down near Kyiv by the Ukraine army.

In video footage being shared online, the helicopter plunges into the sea after allegedly being hit by opposition forces. The video shows the pilots parachuted out.

The attack appears to be in direct retaliation to Russian helicopters attacking a military airport close to Kyiv. Reuters have reported that the choppers targetted the airbase of Gostomel, northwest of Ukraine’s capital during second wave attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have claimed that three helicopters have been downed in relation to the Gostomel attack.

The attack in Gostomel apparently left one Ukraine military plane, carrying 14 military personnel, with smoke billowing out and five people dead as the result of being “shot down” by Russian air forces.

Sirens have been sounding over Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, where explosions have been heard.

It is believed that more than one helicopter was shot down as videos show multiple missiles being shot.

One more #Russian helicopter or jet shot down by #Ukrainian MANPADs unity. pic.twitter.com/ufL0zC6cp7 — Md AL – Amin (@ALAmin59364769) February 24, 2022

