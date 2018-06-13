Spain - Gibraltar - UK - World News
WORLD CUP 2026: USA, Canada and Mexico joint bid wins right to host tournament
Jay Emeny Jun 13, 2018 World News
UK Slot Sites
ST Media Company Jun 13, 2018 UK
HOSTAGE SITUATION: Man arrested after holding three people captive in Paris
Jay Emeny Jun 12, 2018 World News
SPEED CAMERAS: 58 ‘miniradars’ installed across Spain locations revealed
Costa del Sol
WHITE AND GOLD PARTY: La Sala by the Sea put on a stellar celebration for…
Gregory Kirby Jun 11, 2018 Costa del Sol
THIS year’s La Sala by the Sea’s White and Gold party was a roaring success on Friday in Puerto Banus, marking the summer opening of Marbella’s premium beach-side relaxation venue. Elegant...
Costa Blanca North
Brit expat arrested in Benidorm for drug dealing in UK
Euro Weekly News Jun 07, 2018 Costa Blanca North
PAWSOME EFFORT: Dogs save owner after house catches fire in Spain
Matt Ford Jun 03, 2018 Costa Blanca North
Drunk driver pays €7,000 bail after killing three cyclists in Costa Blanca
Linda Hall May 28, 2018 Costa Blanca North
BENIDORM DEATH PROBE: Further blow for family as Kirsty Maxwell judge rules out meeting
Matt Ford May 22, 2018 Costa Blanca North
KEYLESS ENTRY: Brit expat climbs down manhole cover in Costa Blanca
Matt Ford May 17, 2018 Costa Blanca North
Costa Blanca South
LAGOON RALLY: Activists protest environmental damage to Mar Menor
Euro Weekly News Jun 07, 2018 Costa Blanca South
ACTIVISTS, locals, fishing organisations and trades people have gathered outside Murcia’s regional government building to protest against what they claimed was environmental damage being done to the Mar Menor lagoon. The...
Costa de Almeria
Expat home owners association pushes for changes in Almeria development laws
Joe Gerrard May 19, 2018 Costa de Almería
Mallorca
Mallorca locals slam ‘disgusting’ tourists with viral video showing rubbish-filled promenade
Two Mallorca boys break into Love Island Australia villa and chat to the contestants
Opinion & Comment
They do things differentlyCassandra NashJun 07, 2018
Media blackout is what’s most worryingLeapy LeeJun 07, 2018
Showering our babies with loveNicole KingJun 04, 2018
Good luck with it all!Mike SenkerJun 01, 2018
How the other half livesCassandra NashMay 31, 2018
Are British police giving up on crime?Leapy LeeMay 31, 2018
The truth: hook, line and sinkerNicole KingMay 29, 2018
Fifth time unluckyCassandra NashMay 25, 2018
Ramadan and Labour LiveLeapy LeeMay 24, 2018
Follow Us
Poll of the Week
Trending News
Lifestyle
Smartphone stupidity
Jun 07, 2018 Tech for the Timid
Readers' Comments
Sport
Property
Finance
Spotlight
More News
Gibraltar’s chief minister speaks on working with new Spanish government in UN address
Joe Gerrard Jun 12, 2018 Gibraltar
GIBRALTAR’S chief minister said he was ready to work with the new Spanish government but added he would not stray from his position on sovereignty at the United Nations (UN) yesterday. Fabian Picardo was speaking before the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonisation at the UN headquarters in New York City...
SHREDDED: Brit passenger on easyJet flight from Spain outraged after luggage arrives ripped to pieces
A BRITISH passenger on an easyJet flight to Spain has slammed the airline after his luggage arrived on the conveyor belt ripped to shreds. Harry Drew, 26, was told his hand luggage had to go into the hold on his return flight from Barcelona to Bristol but he claims as soon...
Tweet goes viral after Mexican mistakes Spain for Shanghai
Gregory Kirby Jun 11, 2018 Spain
A POST from a Mexican Twitter user about his upcoming trip to Murcia has gone viral after it was mistakenly accompanied by a picture of a skyline in Shanghai, China. “Next destination…Murcia, Spain,” the Tweet reads beneath the picture of the Asian city. But anyone who is familiar with Murcia, China or...
DIESEL CLAMPDOWN: Spanish ITV to be harder to pass starting this year
THE number of cars failing the Spanish MOT (ITV) are likely to increase following the introduction of new tests for vehicles this year. The on-board diagnostic system will be used on diesel cars registered from 2011 onwards, to make sure their contaminating emissions are in line with new pollutant directives from...