Euro Weekly News Jun 07, 2018 Costa Blanca South

ACTIVISTS, locals, fishing organisations and trades people have gathered outside Murcia’s regional government building to protest against what they claimed was environmental damage being done to the Mar Menor lagoon. The...

Readers' Comments

Leon posted a comment in Spain in hot water as report reveals tourists are tormenting marine life with plastic litter
European lands have no excuse but Turkey and Egypt can only believe that it is God's will, as is eve...
Sunday, 10 June 2018 15:45
Maurice Neville posted a comment in Media blackout is what’s most worrying
Robinson is a well known racist agitator. Publishing Leapt Lee's creepy support for this convicted c...
Sunday, 10 June 2018 13:21
Wildy Beast posted a comment in DRIVEN MAD: Brazen Spanish bus driver ‘masturbated in front of female passenger’
The 'short internal probe' did its job, he confessed immediately.
Saturday, 09 June 2018 15:43
felipe posted a comment in WATCH: Brit holidaymakers puzzled by futuristic zebra crossing on the Costa del Sol
More cause for traffic backups and confused drivers...everyone walking past not crossing will activa...
Saturday, 09 June 2018 09:24
Dave posted a comment in NIGHTMARE BREAK: Scot OAP spends birthday trapped in Spain
What a load of old cobblers. Talk about ungrateful! How about some thanks for the hospital concerned...
Friday, 08 June 2018 16:57

More News

