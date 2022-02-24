WATCH: Defence Ministry of Ukraine seen with smoke billowing out.

THE Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has been seen with smoke billowing out the back of the building as many believe they are burning top-secret government documents after Russia launched an attack on the country in the early hours of Thursday, February 24.

The video has emerged after it was reported that Kyiv, which is where the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence is located, had come under missile strikes in what is being called a second wave attack.

Videos being shared on social media platform Twitter appear to show military personnel burning documents by the dozen, leading to speculation from its users.

Many people online have noted that burning documents is standard protocol for the severity of the situation, although others have not ruled out the possibility that the video has been faked and is being used as Russian propaganda.

“This is the policy for every sensitive place during invasion. The embassy will likely be doing the same thing,” one person said.

One person wrote: “Fake news from Russia.”

“Ukrainian Intelligence Agency SBU are burning all important documents in Kiev,” another wrote.

Another person claimed that the “government is about to be disbanded.”

State security from Ukraine, burning documents pic.twitter.com/k9xEpKwaXS — oligarh (@oligarh17) February 24, 2022

In another video, Russian helicopters are spotted arriving in Vyshgorod, a suburb about 20min drive away from Kiev’s Maidan Square.

