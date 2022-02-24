BREAKING: Ukraine hit by second wave of Russian missile strikes.

BREAKING: Ukraine hit by a second wave of Russian missile strikes.

BREAKING NEWS – Ukraine has been hit by a second wave of Russian missile strikes, according to an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv has been hit and smoke has been seen billowing out of buildings in the city.

According to local reports, at least 18 people have been killed in a missile attack on Odessa, southern Ukraine.

Social media users have flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of the latest attacks, which is said to be the second wave.

Shocking videos also show a large explosion in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Following the latest wave of attacks, NATO said it would be taking ‘additional steps’ to protect allies after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. According to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation air, land and sea forces will support Ukrainian forces on the eastern flank of the country.

Western allies have said they condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine in the “strongest possible terms”, calling it a “grave violation of international law”. Earlier, a young boy was among the early casualties of the shocking attack on Ukraine. While more than 40 soldiers were also killed during the first wave of attacks from Russian forces that occurred in the early hours of February 24.

In an address to the nation, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told the people of his country that there was, “no need to panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. “We are defending our country, we fight for our country and we protect our country. “We will defeat everyone because we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine.”

Missile strike reportedly on a warehouse in Odessa. https://t.co/FbnFWYWPWV pic.twitter.com/xJYbUcJ2Fo — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022

