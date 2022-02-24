BREAKING: Ukraine military plane “shot down” near Kyiv.

BREAKING NEWS – A Ukraine military plane has apparently been “shot down” near Kyiv, according to reports. Video footage shared on social media shows a plane travelling towards the ground, although the footage cuts off before impact.

Emergency services in the area report that the plane crashed while carrying 14 military personnel on board. While sirens have been sounding over Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, where explosions have been heard.

Early indications from local media sources are that the plane was shot down in a Russian air attack, although this has not yet been confirmed.

The plane can be seen with smoke billowing out and it is believed that five people have been killed in the crash, although that number is expected to rise.

The incident occurred about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kyiv, amid reports of several locations around the city coming under attack. Kyiv itself was hit during a second wave of missile attacks by Russian forces.

Prada’s Newsletter, a live blog documenting the conflict, notes that casualties in Ukraine stand at around 80-90 (mixed army and civilian) – 10 hours after Putin’s army invaded the country.

Between the village Zhukivtsi and Trypillya, Obukhiv district, a military plane of the Armed Forces of Ukraine crashed (there were 14 people on board) with a subsequent fire, killing 5 people. -Stolen from Telegram #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/bNiUR41JI2

— cheskolipaak (@cheskolipaak_) February 24, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with any further information as it is made available.

