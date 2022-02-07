The full draw for the FA Cup fifth round

Here is the full list of ties for the fifth round of this year’s FA Cup



The draw for the fifth round of this year’s FA Cup took place this afternoon, Sunday, February 6.

Boreham Wood were in the hat as the only Non-league side left in the tournament, after their stunning 1-0 away victory against AFC Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest were also there, thanks to a brilliant 4-1 at their City Ground, over last season’s Cup winners, Leicester City.

Middlesbrough made it through following an incredible match at Old Trafford last Friday 4, where a 1-1 score after extra- time sent the tie to penalties. Chris Wilder‘s side squeezed an 8-7 win, a result that put paid to Manchester United’s FA Cup chances.

Premier League big guns Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea will surely all be hoping to avoid playing each other in the fifth round. City disposed of Fulham 4-1, Liverpool dispatched Cardiff City 3-1, and Chelsea, last year’s beaten finalists, survived a huge scare to win 2-1 after extra-time against Plymouth.

Here is the full draw

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Boreham Wood

All fifth-round ties will be played during the week commencing February 28.

