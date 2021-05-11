MANCHESTER CITY Crowned Premier League Champions 2020/21 after Leicester Beat Man United



Manchester City have been crowned Premier League Champions once again following Manchester United’s 2-1 home defeat at Old Trafford by Leicester City on Tuesday night (May 11), their fifth title in nine years, and in a season where City made their worst start for a decade, and without a regular No9 up front.

With a Champion’s League Final coming up against Chelsea on Saturday 29, City can relax now that the title is decided, but it’s pretty sure that doesn’t mean Pep Guardiola will take his foot off the gas, as he spoke of the success, “This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one”.

He continued, “We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players. They are so special. To come through this season – with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced – and show the consistency we have is remarkable”.

Adding, “It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient. That is equally true of each and every member of our backroom staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that our players are fully equipped to take on the unexpected challenges and new routines throughout such a turbulent year”.

He concluded, “Not forgetting, of course, all of the staff across our organisation who work to make this club the success it is”, as reported by uk.sports.yahoo.com.