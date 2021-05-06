CHELSEA Beat Real Madrid To Reach The Champion’s League Final In Istanbul in May



Real Madrid travelled to Stamford Bridge tonight, Wednesday 5, for the second-leg of their Champion’s League clash with Chelsea, with everything to play for after a 1-1 draw in Madrid last week, but it was as though they had never even turned up, as Chelsea ran riot, and could have won by four of five goals had they been able to finish.

In the end, a 2-0 victory, giving Chelsea a 3-1 aggregate win, set them up for an all-English final in Istanbul on Saturday, May 29, against Manchester City.

Real Madrid had Sergio Ramos back from injury but it was all too apparent that he lacked match fitness as Chelsea’s pace on the attack was just too much for him to cope with, but he wasn’t alone, several of the Madrid team’s regulars were also lost in action, and even the usually dependable Karim Benzema didn’t get a sniff of the Chelsea goal all evening, thanks to a well-drilled backline.

Chelsea missed four opportunities in the first 20 minutes, but it was Germany’s Timo Werner who put the ball in the net on 28 minutes, after it bounced back off the crossbar from Kai Havaertz’s chipped effort.

With Chelsea missing chance after chance, it was a Christian Pulisic move that eventually saw Mason Mount drill the second goal in after 85 minutes, making history for coach Thomas Tuchel, who, after leading PSG to last year’s final, becomes the first coach to ever reach the final of the Champion’s League with two different clubs.

