Leicester City Win Their First FA Cup

By
Chris King
-
0
Leicester City Win Their First FA Cup
Leicester City Win Their First FA Cup. image: twitter

LEICESTER CITY Win Their First FA Cup as they beat Chelsea at Wembley

Leicester City made history at Wembley Stadium today, Saturday, May 14, by winning the 2020-21 Emirates FA Cup for the first time in their 137 year history, beating Chelsea 1-0, with Belgian Youri Tielemans scoring one of the most memorable FA Cup final goals ever seen, blasting a 25-yard screamer into the top corner of Kepa Arrizabalaga‘s net on 63 minutes.

Today saw 21,000 supporters allowed into Wembley for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and they were treated to a great spectacle of football as both teams fought hard for the win, with Leicester fans witnessing their club’s first FA Cup final since 1969, which they lost 1-0 to Manchester City, and stats showed that the Foxes had not beaten Chelsea in seven previous FA Cup fixtures.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here