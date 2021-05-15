Leicester City Win Their First FA Cup

Kasper Schmeichel to thank for keeping them in the match, as he first pushed former Foxes player Ben Chilwell’s header onto the post, before making an incredible save to prevent Mason Mount’s shot from going in.

Chelsea had the ball in the net for what looked like a late equaliser, as Chilwell prodded the ball home after a goalmouth scramble, only to be ruled out by VAR, with Brendan Rodgers’ men holding out for the win, amid scenes of wild jubilation for their travelling fans.

A top class performance from 24-year-old Tielemans saw him deservedly named man of the match with a performance that aside from his wonder strike, simply oozed quality.

Now Rodgers must bring his players back down to earth and concentrate again on the other task of finishing in the top four in the Premiership to qualify for next season’s Champion’s League.