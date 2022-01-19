Former Liverpool chief executive Peter Robinson dies aged 86.

PETER ROBINSON, the former Liverpool chief executive who oversaw 28 major trophies including a dozen league championships, sadly dies aged 86, according to the club.

The Reds legend, who also served as the club secretary, was a part of the club from 1965 to 2000 and worked alongside managers Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness, Roy Evans and Gerard Houllier.

In a statement confirming the passing on their official website, Liverpool FC said: “Robinson was a pivotal behind-the-scenes figure at Anfield throughout a 35-year spell, which began shortly before the Reds’ first FA Cup triumph in 1965, when he joined as club secretary following jobs at Stockport County, Crewe Alexandra, Scunthorpe United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

“In close and constructive partnership with chairman John Smith, he oversaw a modernisation of the club’s administrative operations with the objective of freeing managers to focus on their top priority: winning on the pitch.

“He and Smith were closely involved in player recruitment during an era when the Reds repeatedly achieved masterstrokes in the transfer market.

“And the pair drove forward improvements at Anfield, including a new Main Stand and floodlighting – under which so many special nights would unfold – in the early 1970s.

“It was a set-up that helped to deliver overwhelming success as Liverpool became a dominant force – and trophy-gathering machine – first at home and then on the continent.”

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson tweeted: “Such sad news about the passing of Peter Robinson. He was a behind the scenes legend in how he ran our club. Every UK team sought his advice about all things Euro football. RIP Peter.”

Such sad news about the passing of Peter Robinson ,he was a behind the scenes legend in how he run our club. Every UK team sought his advice about all things Euro football RIP Peter — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) January 19, 2022

His passing was confirmed by football author John Keith on Wednesday (January 19) morning in a tweet, saying: “Very sad to learn of the passing of that wonderful football administrator Peter Robinson, a key figure in Liverpool FC’s rise to become the club they are today. RIP Peter.”

Liverpool’s official statistician, Ged Rea, posted: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of one of English football’s greatest ever administrators and a man who will comfortably sit at the top table of Liverpool FC legends. Peter Robinson RIP. YNWA.”

Former legendary Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, wrote: “One of the most important figures in Liverpool’s success over many years. RIP PBR.”

Crewe Alexandra FC added: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of our former club secretary and administrator Peter Robinson at the age of 86. Peter went on to enjoy a 35 year career with Liverpool but remained a great friend of Crewe, often attending matches.

It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of our former club secretary and administrator Peter Robinson at the age of 86. Peter went on to enjoy a 35 year career with Liverpool but remained a great friend of Crewe, often attending matches.#peterrobinson #crewealex pic.twitter.com/5vIvgYBBS2 — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) January 19, 2022

