Suspected jihadists arrested in Spain for allegedly financing terrorism in Libya

Three individuals have been arrested by the National Police for allegedly financing terrorism in Libya

Three individuals were arrested by the National Police last Tuesday, February 1, for their alleged participation in a crime of financing terrorism. One of the detainees was in Valencia, and another two in Barcelona, and Girona.

The main investigated reportedly used a complex business network, with international ramifications, to divert and provide funds to a terrorist militia in Libya, related to Daesh.

Officers from the Provincial Information Brigades of San Sebastian, Bilbao, and Valencia collaborated at a national level, working with the Europol at an international level.

A complex business network, operating in several countries, had been established by the main investigated, to mask economic transactions. The investigation began two years ago when specialists in the fight against terrorism detected the presence in Spain of a person related to the leadership of a Libyan militia, linked to Daesh.

During the operation, three homes have been searched in Barcelona, and Sant Adri del Besos, along with a commercial establishment in Badalona. Two high-end vehicles have also been confiscated.

Numerous documentation, effects, and technical supports are being analysed by the investigators. In addition, a large amount of cash has been seized, of which €20,000 was located in one of the vehicles.

On the morning of this Friday, February 4, the detainees were placed at the disposal of the head of the Central Court of Instruction No1of the National Court, from where the leader of the network was sentenced to prison, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

