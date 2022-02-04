Girona man jailed for alleged rape of 95-year-old woman

A court in Girona has jailed a man for allegedly raping a 95-year-old woman



The Investigating Court No6 in the Girona municipality of Figueres has today, Friday, February 4, sent a man to provisional prison, after he had been arrested for allegedly raping a 95-year-old woman. This incident occurred on Friday, January 21, with the suspect arrested this Thursday, February 3.

A source from the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) explained that the case is open for a crime of sexual assault on a victim who is especially vulnerable due to her age .

According to what has been investigated so far, the judge stated that on the night of January 21, around 11:30pm. The detainee allegedly visited the old woman’s house, entered her room, and without saying anything, put his hand in her vagina. This action caused her injuries that the judge qualifies as “of special seriousness”.

Testifying before the judge, the man acknowledged “being in the place and time of the events, and had masturbated a lady believing she was a friend of his”, claiming that he had entered the old woman’s house by mistake.

The judge pointed out that the suspect had not given “a minimally plausible and credible version” of the alleged confusion, and details that there are no indications that he was drunk or drugged.

After questioning the suspect, and based on the evidence collected so far, the judge found sufficient evidence that the man raped the woman, enough to send him to provisional prison.

Taking into account the advanced age of the victim, this crime carries a prison sentence of between 12 and 15 years. The judge pointed out that even the minimum sentence would exceed the provisional prison time, which has a maximum of two years, as reported by 20minutos.es.

