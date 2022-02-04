Spanish national arrested at Valencia airport with five kilos of cocaine

Guardia Civil detain a man at Valencia airport after finding five kilos of cocaine in his luggage



Guardia Civil officers on duty at Valencia airport have arrested a 48-year-old man of Spanish nationality for a crime against public health (drug trafficking). The Investigative Analysis Office and components of the Fiscal Detachment of the Guardia Civil have participated in this intervention.

When asked if he had anything to declare, the detainee stated, on several occasions, that he had nothing to declare. This led to an inspection of the passenger who had arrived on a flight from Brazil.

The officers decided to inspect the man’s suitcase, due to their suspicions that he could be hiding some narcotic substance. Inside the suitcase was found, in a double bottom, 2 plates covered in plastic, with a substance that weighed a total of 5 kilograms.

After subjecting their findings to a narcotest reagent, they produced a positive result for cocaine. The proceedings have been handed over to the Court of First Instance and Instruction No1 of Quart de Poblet, and the arrestee has already been sent to prison, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

