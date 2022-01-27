Barcelona chosen as location for new Google commercial offices

Google will open new commercial offices in Barcelona



As confirmed today, Thursday, January 27, by the Global Chronicle, Google will open new offices in Barcelona next March. The technology giant will employ 40 people in the facility, all specialising in commercial tasks, while providing support for its clients in this region.

Specifically, the employees will provide service from the Google Cloud division, specialising in its cloud services.

Sources from the company have detailed that Google wants to make official an activity that to date was carried out from its offices in Madrid, where it employs 300 people. The offices will be located in Plaza Universitat, in the heart of the city, in a co-working office space, rented from the company Spaces.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With this action, the technology company states that it wants to “strengthen ties with the economic and social agents of the city’s digital ecosystem”. They are not alone in locating to the Catalan capital. Other big tech companies already have offices in the city.

Last year, Microsoft announced the opening of an artificial intelligence research centre, while Apple acquired the Catalan start-up Vilynx. Amazon has the largest logistics center in Spain, located in the El Prat district, in addition to other operational warehouses, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

For more news on Barcelona: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/spain/barcelona-news/

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.