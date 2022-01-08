MASKLESS Djokovik pictured hugging children the day after his positive Covid result

Multiple pictures have emerged of a maskless Novak Djokovic hugging children the day after he supposedly tested positive for Covid.

Multiple pictures have emerged of a maskless Novak Djokovic hugging children the day after he supposedly tested positive for Covid on December 16, raising questions about the authenticity of the test.

The images were taken in his native Serbia when the tennis player was at an indoor discussion for his charity foundations. He shared images on Instagram of him receiving a stamp in his honour the day after testing positive for the virus.

Another damning image that was allegedly taken on December 17 shows the World No. 1 taking part in a PR event where he is seen hugging children at an awards ceremony at the Tennis Association of Belgrade’s event.

It is unknown whether he was aware of the positive test at the time.

Djokovic’s lawyers have since claimed that the government in Australia gave him a written exemption because he had the virus on December 16, the same day he was photographed with dozens of people not wearing masks.

It has also been alleged that the tennis stars positive PCR on December 16 would have been too late to register with Tennis Australia’s deadline which expired on December 10.

Earlier today, January 8, Czech tennis star Renata Voracova, 38, had her visa ripped up by Border Force and was deported.

