Rafa Nadal hits out at Novak Djokovic

Rafa Nadal has hit out at Novak Djokovic after he was denied entry to Australia.

Rafa Nadal has hit out at Novak Djokovic after he was denied entry to Australia, saying that although he felt sorry for him Djokovic could be playing “without a problem” if he wanted to.

Djokovic was due to defend his Australian Open title, however, his visa was revoked when he arrived in Melbourne after his vaccine exemption caused controversy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Djokovic has previously said of how he is opposed to vaccination.

The 34-tear-old is being held in a government detention hotel until he is deported on Monday.

Following a victory at a warm-up tournament in Melbourne, Nadal said: “I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem.”

“He made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences.”

“Of course I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision.”

Nadal described the situation as “good for no-one.”

“I can’t have a clear opinion on everything because I don’t have all the details, honestly,” he continued.

“The only thing that I can say is we have been going through very challenging [times] and a lot of families have been suffering a lot during the last two years with all the pandemic.”

“It’s normal that the people here in Australia get very frustrated with the case because they have been going through a lot of very hard lockdowns, and a lot of people were not able to come back home.”

“If the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine,” continued Nadal, who contracted Covid in December.

“That’s my point of view. I went through the Covid. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don’t have any problem to play here. That’s the only clear thing.”

“The world in my opinion has been suffering enough to not follow the rules. After a lot of people have been dying for two years, my feeling is the vaccine is the only way to stop this pandemic.”

“That’s what the people who understand this say, and I am no-one to create a different opinion.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.