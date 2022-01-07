ANOTHER tennis player detained and two more investigated before Australian Open

Another Australian open player has had their visa cancelled and at least two more are under investigation.

According to reports from Australia, Renata Voracova is believed to have entered Australia with a similar vaccine exemption and is now being detained in the same quarantine hotel as Djokovic.

Voracova, 38, from the Czech Republic, is thought to have landed in Australia last month and has already taken part in a warm-up tournament in Melbourne. She has now been moved to the Park Hotel in Carlton and been told to leave the country – she could yet appeal this decision.

Meanwhile, it is thought that two other players who have not been named were granted entry into Australia with visas under the same exemption as Djokovic.

It comes amid a leaked letter from Tennis Australia to the ATP that wrongly informed Djokovic and other unvaccinated that they could fly to Australia if they have had a positive Covid test in the last six months.

Djokovic allegedly applied for his exemption on these grounds, however, according to another letter, Tennis Australia had already been told by the Australian Government in November that having Covid previously would not mean unvaccinated players could Enter the country.

Australian health minister Greg Hunt had told Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley: “The Australian Border Force has advised that people must be fully vaccinated…to gain quarantine-free entry into Australia.”

“I can confirm that people who contracted Covid-19 within the past six months and seek to enter Australia from overseas, and have not received two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration-approved or recognised vaccine are not considered fully vaccinated.”

