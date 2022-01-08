Breaking: Djokovic had Covid-19 in December, is exempt says lawyer

In the latest twist to the Novak Djokovic visa drama, his lawyers have provided documentation to the court prior that states the tennis ace was infected with Covid-19 in December. This is what gave him the vaccine exemption that is currently under review by Australian Border Control.

“The date of the first positive Covid PCR test was recorded on 16 December 2021,” his lawyer said. Under the rules for entry to Australia, this should have been enough to clear the star through his visa check, but he is currently in immigration detention with a court challenge due on Monday 10 January.

Djokovic was dramatically denied entry after landing in Melbourne this week to play in the Australian Open. The case has drawn anger from the Australian PM and the Australian people annoyed at his exemption. There are now other visas under review as more tennis players land in preparation for the event, due to start on 17 January.

