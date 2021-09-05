Tragedy as woman falls from fifth floor while cleaning the windows in Madrid’s Fuenlabrada.

Sadly, a 50-year-old woman has died on Sunday morning, September 5, after she reportedly fell from the fifth floor. The woman had been cleaning the windows at her home in Fuenlabrada, according to a spokesman for Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid.

Sadly, the incident took place shortly after 9 AM this morning in Calle Albacete number 5 in the Madrid town. Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident and a mobile ICU from Summa 112 rushed to the scene to try and help the woman.

When emergency crews arrived they discovered that the woman was unconscious and was also in cardiorespiratory arrest. Despite their best efforts and working for around an hour to try and revive her, sadly the emergency services were not able to save her life. The medics have confirmed the woman’s death.

A Summa 112 psychologist has been helping the woman’s husband after he suffered from an anxiety attack after the accident.

Officers from the National Police have now opened an investigation into the shocking and tragic death.

