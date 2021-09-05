Ex-King Juan Carlos subject of yet another tax probe.

Prosecutors are investigating both withdrawals and deposits that were made to former King Juan Carlos over several years. They are looking into his bank account from 2014 to 2018 where he had received his annual allowance of nearly 200,000 euros.

According to reports, investigators are checking that payments correspond with those set out in the Spanish national budget.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by El Pais, Royal officials have been answering questions put forward by the inspectors and have provided all information requested for. The inspectors are said to be trying to trace small deposits, that were made to Juan Carlos. It is thought that these small amounts were meant to pay for store purchases.

This latest audit comes after two payments which were made by the former King in order to regularise his tax situation recently. Last December, Juan Carlos managed to avoid possible criminal charges after he had been linked to Mexican businessman Allen Sangines-Krause.

According to reports Krause had given money to Juan Carlos over the space of several years for his private expenses. This money had not been declared in Spain though, either as donations or as personal income.

Questions have also been raised regarding 4.4 million euros’ worth of private flights. Last year the former King was stripped of his allowance by Felipe VI in March.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.