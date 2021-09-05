Record investment to transform Scotland’s NHS and combat the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Programme for Government (PFG) is expected to confirm an increase of £2.5 billion. According to the government, “The PfG will confirm plans to introduce an unprecedented increase in frontline health spending of 20% over the current Parliament.

“The first rise will be confirmed in the 2022/23 budget being published later this year and will provide additional funding of at least £2.5 billion by 2026/27.”

It is expected that the PFG will be outlined by First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, September 7, in the Scottish Parliament.

The First Minister said: “We owe our health and social care services, and the extraordinary staff who kept them running in the toughest of years, our immense gratitude.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we will strengthen and improve our health and social care system so that everyone gets the care they need, while recognising and repaying the efforts of staff given the toll the pandemic has had on them.

“We are already investing record amounts in our NHS, but this 20% increase will help transform the way we deliver services and ensure the system is ready to meet the challenges which still lie ahead.

“Our recent NHS recovery plan set out measures to establish a network of cancer diagnostic centres, refurbish NHS facilities across Scotland and make unprecedented investment in mental health services.

“The creation of a National Care Service will also mark the biggest reform of health and social care since the creation of the NHS and will help ensure every patient’s care journey is focused on the individual.

“Recovery from COVID-19 across all of society is the Scottish Government’s first and most pressing priority and I am determined that this Programme for Government will allow our health service to continue managing COVID-19 and our longer term population health challenges.”

