Mum’s hot tub warning after son was ‘sucked into filter’ and left unconscious. It took three men to free the young boy from the hot tub, even after it was switched off.

One mum has shared a warning with the world after her son was left unconscious due to a hot tub accident, where he was “sucked under by a filter”. The young boy was rushed to hospital and luckily has now been able to return home safely.

The scared mum took to Facebook to share her warning and said: “Please read whole story – on Sunday our son was using a hot tub when he was sucked under by a filter outlet within the tub.

“This filter outlet is covered partially but there is a large rectangular hole which takes in the water and sends it to the filter and he was sucked into this outlet and could not escape.”

She added: “Family were in full view and as soon as this occurred they immediately rushed to his assistance and it took three men to release him from the suction despite the tub being turned off straight away.

“When he was pulled out he was unconscious and cpr was started.”

The young boy was airlifted to hospital and received outstanding treatment. The mum said: “He received brilliant treatment both on the journey and during his recovery where he was monitored over a period of days.

“Fortunately (he) is now home and on the mend however had he not been rescued from the tub so quickly and the treatment been so good he may not be here today.”

The mum issued a final warning and said: “If anyone has or are thinking of buying hot tubs, spas or pools please ensure they are safe to use, are checked regularly and children are being watched at all times as stated in the units user manual.

“You do not expect something that is so enjoyable to turn out to be life threatening however this can be the case. Please please be aware and be careful, I do not want this to happen to another family where there might be a worse outcome.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.