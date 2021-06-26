Calls For Police To Investigate How Matt Hancock Footage Was Recorded in his office



Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned from his position in the government this afternoon, Saturday 26, to be replaced by former Chancellor, Sajid Javid, following footage that appeared in The Sun, of Hancock in his Whitehall office in romantic embraces with his aide, the 43-year-old Gina Coladangelo.

The one minute and sixteen seconds of footage allegedly came from inside Mr Hancock’s office, which has led to questions about how the footage was recorded, because as a government insider reportedly told the Daily Telegraph, “it is unheard of” for cameras to be placed inside ministers’ offices, with calls for the police to investigate.

Dr Alan Mandoza, who is a part of the Henry Jackson Society think tank, told the Daily Mail, “Given the seriousness, all other ministerial offices will now need immediately sweeping to see what other listening and recording devices are snooping on ministers. Steps should also be taken to determine if this incident was conducted by a disgruntled civil servant or – given its sophistication and seriousness – agents of a hostile state”.

Another security expert told the Mail, “In all my years of working in this field I have never known a camera to be positioned inside an office like this. An office is a private space and that raises all sorts of issues. To me, it smacks more of a small covert camera that has been placed in a light fixture”.

A former detective turned crime writer, who helped investigate the 7/7 London bombings, David Videcette, suggested on Twitter, “Looking at the angle of the shots of his clinch with his lover, and assuming Matt Hancock’s office is a mirror image of this at the other end of the building, it would be my assessment the covert camera was concealed in the smoke detector in his office”.

Adding, “If someone can place a covert camera in a Government minister’s office so easily, it’s a huge security problem, and next time it might be a bomb”, as reported by express.co.uk.

