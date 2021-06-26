Health Secretary Matt Hancock Resigns

By
Chris King
-
0
Health Secretary Matt Hancock Resigns
Health Secretary Matt Hancock Resigns.

HEALTH SECRETARY Matt Hancock Resigns after admitting breaching coronavirus rules

In a dramatic move, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has this afternoon, Saturday 26, quit his position in the government, after leaked CCTV images had appeared in The Sun showing him in romantic embraces with his aide Gina Coladangelo inside his Whitehall office, leading to anger and widespread condemnation of his actions in light of the coronavirus social distancing rules.

The images were timestamped May 6, which was more than one week before the coronavirus rules were relaxed regarding close contact with others from different households, and while the minister himself was advocating to avoid “face to face contact”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Mr Hancock spoke on Thursday, saying, “I have let people down and am very sorry”, while admitting that he had broken the rules admitting he broken the rules “in these circumstances”, and then today, he has issued a statement announcing his resignation, adding, “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis”, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here