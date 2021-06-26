HEALTH SECRETARY Matt Hancock Resigns after admitting breaching coronavirus rules

In a dramatic move, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has this afternoon, Saturday 26, quit his position in the government, after leaked CCTV images had appeared in The Sun showing him in romantic embraces with his aide Gina Coladangelo inside his Whitehall office, leading to anger and widespread condemnation of his actions in light of the coronavirus social distancing rules.

The images were timestamped May 6, which was more than one week before the coronavirus rules were relaxed regarding close contact with others from different households, and while the minister himself was advocating to avoid “face to face contact”.

Mr Hancock spoke on Thursday, saying, “I have let people down and am very sorry”, while admitting that he had broken the rules admitting he broken the rules “in these circumstances”, and then today, he has issued a statement announcing his resignation, adding, “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis”, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

