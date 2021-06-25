Matt Hancock In Alleged Secret Affair With Aide Gina Coladangelo.

MATT HANCOCK In Alleged Secret Affair With His Closest Whitehall Aide Gina Coladangelo

Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, has been caught out having a secret affair with Gina Coladangelo, his 43-year-old aide, a millionaire lobbyist who he hired last year during the pandemic, according to The Sun.

The couple, who are both married, have allegedly been caught on camera enjoying steamy clinches inside 42-year-old Hancock’s Department of Health Whitehall office, with a whistleblower from inside Whitehall reportedly telling The Sun that it was “shocking that Mr Hancock was having an affair in the middle of a pandemic with an adviser and friend he used public money to hire”.

The whistleblower is allegedly a person who used to work at the Whitehall department, and reportedly claims that the pair have regularly been caught together, saying, “They have tried to keep it a secret but everyone knows what goes on inside a building like that. I’m just amazed he was so brazen about it as he was the Secretary of State”.

Adding, “It has also shocked people because he put her in such an important, publicly-funded role and this is what they get up to in office hours when everyone else is working hard”.

A friend of Mr Hancock reportedly told The Sun last night, “He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken”, after images of the health secretary embracing Ms Coladangelo inside his now-familiar ninth-floor office – the office that has provided the backdrop to his Zoom appearances on TV, and where he hangs his portrait of the Queen, painted by Damien Hirst – appeared, dated from 3pm on May 6.

In the images, Mr Hancock can be seen to check that the corridor outside his office is clear before he closes the door and leans against it, making sure he will not be disturbed, as Ms Coladangelo is seen approaching him, before the couple goes into a passionate clinch.

Ms Coladangelo is married to Oliver Tress, and she is the communications director at Oliver Bonas, the fashion and lifestyle store founded by her husband, with who she shares three children.

