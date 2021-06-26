SAJID JAVID Announced As New Health Secretary by Downing Street



According to Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Sajid Javid, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, as the new Health Secretary, replacing Matt Hancock, who resigned earlier this afternoon, after admitting he had breached the coronavirus protocols after being seen in CCTV images exposed by The Sun, where he is seen embracing with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Mr Javid, who is the MP for Bromsgrove, is highly experienced, and previously also held the position of Home Secretary in 2018 and 2019, before being replaced by Rishi Sunak last February.

A statement from 10 Downing Street said, “The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care”.

As a result of the affair being exposed, Ms Coladangelo has also stepped down from her alleged £15,000-a -year role on the Department of Health board, and was seen packing belongings into her car and leaving the family home she shares with husband and three children, according to The Sun.

It was also revealed today that Matt Hancock told his wife on Thursday evening that he was leaving her, just before the news broke of his affair, and according to The Sunday Times, his wife said she had no idea her husband was having an affair until he broke the news and announced that their marriage was over, as reported by The Sun.

___________________________________________________________

