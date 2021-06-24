Archez Welcomes The Territorial Delegate Of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

This Tuesday June 22 , Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano, the territorial delegate for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development for La Junta de Andaluca in Malaga, paid a visit to the village of Archez. The mayoress Mari Carmen Moreno and the deputy mayor Rubén Ariza informed him of all the projects that are currently being processed and will be implemented in the near future, but that authorisations from the Andalusian Water Agency are still required. It was also decided to share and exchange ideas on how to promote the river Turvilla and the projects that will feature it as a central character.

It expresses gratitude to the delegate for his visit, and “above all for taking such an interest in our town and for always being so attentive to all of our requests and needs,” according to the town council of Archez.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

