Velez Carries Out Improvements In The Gardens Of The Plaza De San Roque.

THE first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the councillor for the Environment, Antonio Ariza, visited the the Plaza De San Roque in Velez-Malaga, this Wednesday morning, where several actions have been carried out in its gardens.

The first deputy mayor of the municipality, Jesús Pérez Atencia, pointed out that “as part of the goal to improve parks and gardens throughout the municipality of Velez-Malaga, we present today some progress in this Plaza de San Roque.”

Atencia stated, “we have considered a full renovation that will contribute to improving not only the aesthetics of the environment, but also the accessibility and layout for the use and enjoyment of the neighbours.” This government team’s mission is to continue enhancing the municipality’s green and recreational spaces through targeted initiatives.”

Finally, he wished to express his gratitude to “my colleague Antonio Ariza for the work he has been doing and for his commendable effort in projecting the municipality’s development through its green areas.”

Antonio Ariza, councillor for the Environment, stated that “improvements to the landscaping of the Plaza de San Roque have included the enhancement of the park’s perimeter flowerbeds, the planting of various varieties of flowering plants, and the replacement of the shrub layer, which previously lacked vegetation.”

On the other side, the councillor noted that “the irrigation system has been updated, giving the park with an automatic system that significantly improves its water efficiency.”

Finally, the park’s furniture has been refurbished, with deteriorating slats replaced and benches repainted.

Additionally, the drinking water fountain has been upgraded and its design has been transformed.”

