The PSOE Urgently Demands A New Pediatrician In Torrox.

The secretary general of the PSOE in Malaga, Jose Luis Ruiz Espejo, has called on the Ministry of Health of the Andalusian Regional Government “without further delay or absurd justifications, to cover the shortage of paediatrics that affects the municipality of Torrox and the town of El Morche”.

“We have been pleading for months for the municipality’s basic needs to be addressed without the Junta de Andaluca’s government resolving this objective and unavoidable necessity.

Enough “toasts to the sun”, we demand that the issues of residents who cannot comprehend such inefficiency be resolved soon “, stressed the regional deputy.

The Malaga socialist parliamentary group registered a question to the Regional Ministry of Health on 2 June, requesting detailed and precise information on the timetable for filling the paediatric post at the Torrox health centre “without having received a clarifying response beyond general and empty proposals of content”.

“We also demand the expansion of consultations and services in the health centre of El Morche and the improvement of the working conditions of these health workers with greater recruitment in light of the return of face-to-face appointments and the vaccination process due to the pandemic,” he said.

Mari Nieves Ramrez, the socialist municipal group’s spokesman at Torrox Town Hall, criticized the PP’s lack of sensitivity to “the immediate needs of a sizable segment of the public.

We are perplexed as to why the Town Hall and La Junta de Andaluca are taking no action to remedy this situation immediately.”

As reported by Axarquia Plus