The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria insists on his innocence.

In light of the statements and opinions expressed by the PSOE, IU, and Podemos de Rincón de la Victoria regarding the recent fine of 180 euros to councillor José Mara Gómez for minor ill-treatment without injury during a demonstration, Por Mi Pueblo Rincon has stated that the case: ” is still pending appeal and may be revoked by the High Court,”. They have assured the public that they maintain their councilors innocence and believe the conviction is unjust, and that his presumption of innocence has been breached.

In a statement, Por Mi Pueblo Rincón de la Victoria has assured that “this is a sentence of minor ill-treatment without injury due to a judicial interpretation that does not correspond at all with the facts, and when the complainant herself acknowledged in the trial that she was participating in a demonstration and was the one who jumped to the spot where the councillor was stood”. They also pointed out that the prosecutor asked for his complete acquittal and that during the trial no evidence of Gómez Muñoz’s guilt was provided and that “the only witness is known for his animosity towards him”.

For these reasons, Por Mi Pueblo de Rincón de la Victoria believes that José Mara Gómez should not resign from his party positions or from his Town Hall responsibilities.

José Mara Gómez has stated that “this is nothing more than a witch hunt and political exploitation of an appealed sentence that was imposed contrary to the Public Prosecutor’s criteria, in a trial where no evidence was presented and where neither my testimony nor the procedure I underwent at the time, which made any effort impossible, were taken into account.”.

