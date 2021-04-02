La Mata and Torrevieja Funfairs Open Until April 18

TAKE a trip to La Mata and Torrevieja funfair this Easter as they open until April 18.

After being closed since March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the funfairs at La Mata and Torrevieja will be open from April 1 until April 18 – For those enjoying the Easter break, why not head down to have some fun at the fair?

The Torrevieja funfair is located in the port in front of Paseo de la Libertad and the La Mata funfair is in the Plaza de Encarnacion Puchol.

The reopening of both funfairs is an important step for the leisure offering in Alicante. Both will be following the current Covid health guidelines and have even installed foot-activated hydroalcoholic gel dispensers that will be available at all entrances into the fair.

Both of the fairs will be open until 9:30 pm, in line with the 10 pm curfew in the region of Valencia.

Face masks will be mandatory at all times, even if social distancing, and all of the rides will be disinfected after each use to avoid and risks of spreading Covid.

Source: Murcia Today

