Almeria Activates Lifeguard Service for Easter

ALMERIA activates the lifeguard service for Easter in order to welcome locals to the beaches in Spain’s Almeria.

The lifeguard service in Almeria has been activated to allow locals to make the most of the sunny weather and enjoy stress free days on the beach. The lifeguard service has been activated already and will stay in place until April 4.

All the beaches will follow coronavirus safety measures and the city of Almeria has welcomed local visitors.

The El Palmeral lifeguard post was visited by Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, Almeria’s mayor along with councillor for the Promotion Area, Carlos Sánchez. They met with Óscar Paris, coordinator of the area and spokesman for Cooperación 2005.

In order to keep Almeria locals safe, 18 people will make up the crew that guards Almeria’s beaches, and they will be stationed from Playa de San Miguel to Cabo de Gata.

Ramón Fernández-Pacheco spoke of the special Easter week measures and explained that “we have visited part of the professional lifeguard service that the town hall has put in place as an exceptional measure to cover this Easter Week. It is a time when there are people on holiday, the weather is good and bearing in mind that you cannot leave our province, we want the people of Almeria to find a safe place for recreation in this privileged space.”

