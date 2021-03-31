Almeria Activates Lifeguard Service for Easter

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Almeria Activates Lifeguard Service for Easter
Almeria Activates Lifeguard Service for Easter Credit: Pixabay

ALMERIA activates the lifeguard service for Easter in order to welcome locals to the beaches in Spain’s Almeria.

The lifeguard service in Almeria has been activated to allow locals to make the most of the sunny weather and enjoy stress free days on the beach. The lifeguard service has been activated already and will stay in place until April 4.

All the beaches will follow coronavirus safety measures and the city of Almeria has welcomed local visitors.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The El Palmeral lifeguard post was visited by Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, Almeria’s mayor along with councillor for the Promotion Area, Carlos Sánchez. They met with Óscar Paris, coordinator of the area and spokesman for Cooperación 2005.

In order to keep Almeria locals safe, 18 people will make up the crew that guards Almeria’s beaches, and they will be stationed from Playa de San Miguel to Cabo de Gata.

Ramón Fernández-Pacheco spoke of the special Easter week measures and explained that “we have visited part of the professional lifeguard service that the town hall has put in place as an exceptional measure to cover this Easter Week. It is a time when there are people on holiday, the weather is good and bearing in mind that you cannot leave our province, we want the people of Almeria to find a safe place for recreation in this privileged space.”


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria Activates Lifeguard Service for Easter”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here