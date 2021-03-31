LADY GAGA’S dog walker Ryan Fischer has left hospital after having had part of a lung removed.

Ryan Fischer had been out walking Lady Gaga’s dogs when he was horrifically set on by armed assailants on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles in February. The suspects drove off from the scene with two of Lady Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustav.

Ryan was shot during the attack but he has finally been able to leave hospital after having part of his lung removed.

The French Bulldogs Koji and Gustav were returned safely days after the attack after Lady Gaga offered a reward of half a million dollars.

Ryan has taken to social media and shared details of his recovery. Ryan said, “It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn.

“It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal. Lunches of grilled cheese and tomato soup and art walks blurred into one until the day came to remove portions of my lung.”

He also spoke of his approach to life and having to deal with the trauma of the attack. Ryan explained that, “Now that I’m finding my way in the outside world where triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life,

“I look back at my exit from the hospital and smile that I continue to approach each day the same way.”

