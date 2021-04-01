Easter What’s On Guide in Mijas

Easter is here and Mijas has announced its round up of events to celebrate the season.

Beginning with a concert by the Mijas Music Band to raise funds for Adan Gonzalez, there will be an event at the Mijas Village Auditorium tomorrow Friday, April 2 at 1.15pm. Tickets cost €3 and can be purchased through band members or at the box office.

Meanwhile, on Saturday April 3 there will be a Tina Turner and Eurythmics tribute concert at the Las Lagunas Theatre at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased for €15 in advance from the box office, or for €20 before the show at the box office. Reservations can also be made by calling 633 347 260.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Until April 5 there will be a Holy Week exhibition at the Folk Museum in Mijas village, while there will be an exhibition of paintings by Alfonso Pulido at the Cultural Centre in La Cala de Mijas until April 19.

Next Wednesday, Mijas’s weekly Flamenco show will also take place in the Virgen de la Peña Square, starting at 12pm and with free entry.

The news comes as regional tourism in Spain is improving.

Spain’s government has spoken about allowing tourists to visit the country for holidays and has said it will introduce vaccine passports in an effort to increase tourism.