EASTER WEEKEND in Malaga and where you can shop.

As the Easter weekend roles in many people are looking forward to an extended break. The Easter weekend begins with Maundy Thursday and is followed by Good Friday which are both non-working days. The extra holiday days are great news for many but this will affect the opening hours of many shopping centres and large department stores in Malaga.

The opening hours of Malaga’s large department stores and shopping centres are controlled by regional regulations, which controls which public holidays they may open on.

Maundy Thursday will see large department stores including El Corte Inglés and shopping centres throughout Malaga able to open and this will also include large supermarkets too. So Shopping centres throughout Vialia, Plaza Mayor, Rosaleda, Larios, La Cañada, Rincón, El Ingenio, La Verónica, Miramar and La Trocha will be able to open.

Although shops will be able to open for their normal opening hours many supermarkets have said they will have restricted opening hours, and this includes both Lidl and Mercadona who are set to close at midday.

Shoppers will still be able to get their food in for the Easter bank holiday though, as both Carrefour and Día in Malaga are set to open for the most of the day. Smaller shops that have less than 300 square metres will be able to decide for themselves whether they open or not.

Good Friday will see all shops closed as it is a public holiday, and shoppers will have to wait until Holy Saturday to get the shopping kicks in. Saturday will be a normal opening day for department stores and shops, but they will soon close again for Easter Sunday.

Enjoy your Easter weekend in Malaga.

Source: La Opinion de Malaga