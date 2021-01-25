Andalucia: List of establishments that can stay open under new restrictions

JUNTA de Andalucia issues a list of establishments that can stay open UNTIL 6pm under the new restrictions.

On January 15, the President of the Andalucían Community, Juanma Moreno, announced new restrictions for the region and after some confusion, the Junta has published a list of exceptions to the General Closure of Commercial Establishments.

EXCEPTIONS TO THE GENERAL CLOSURE OF COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENTS

• Establishments for food, beverage and basic necessities

• Health and social health establishments and services

• Pharmacies, opticians, orthopaedics and veterinary clinics

• Supply markets

• Professional and financial services

• Press, bookstore and stationery

• Florists

• Gas stations, ITV and mechanical workshops

• Hardware store

• Tobacco shops

• Technological and telecommunications equipment, and electrical appliances

• Home delivery services

• Dry cleaners and laundries

• Hairdressers

• Household employees

• Markets

SPORTS CENTRES

• May open for professional sports

• They may open for physical activity in the open air and without contact

RESTAURANTS & FOOD

• Home delivery services collection of food of a social or charitable nature

• Tourist accommodation restaurants for the exclusive use of their clients

• Canteens in schools and hospitals

• Restaurants in training centres, workplaces and fuel stations

Juanma Moreno, is due to make an announcement tonight (January 25), regarding restrictions for more municipalities in the region, including Mijas, Marbella, and Estepona after urging the Government to allow home confinement in high risk COVID areas.

Andalucia added 4,496 cases of Covid-19, the lowest figure since last Tuesday and 2,574 positives less than the day before. The data sadly revealed that 45 people died from the virus which was 20 more than yesterday (January 24).

