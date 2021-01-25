Andalucía Urges The Government To Allow Home Confinement in High-Risk Covid Areas

Andalucia Urges The Government To Allow Home Confinement in High-Risk Covid Areas.

ANDALUSIA has exceeded its hospital capacity for two days in a row. “We have the worst figures of the entire pandemic,” Elías Bendodo warned in an interview on Cadena Ser. “And it will go further,” he added. With 3,613 patients with Covid in hospitals, the pressure from the Andalucian Government to the state Executive is redoubled – as it is in other regions – to demand a reform of the alarm decree that allows “selective” confinement and a curfew.

The Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, reiterated on Sunday the requests that he has been making since last Wednesday. In the Palace of San Telmo, where the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System meeting was held, he told Minister Salvador Illa in person that it is necessary to advance the curfew “at least” until 20.00 and the possibility of keeping citizens in their homes in those localities where an incidence of 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants has been exceeded over the last 14 days.

His fellow cabinet member and spokesman for the Board, hours earlier, expressed his “concern” about the advance of a third wave that is “explosive and highly contagious.” The increase in infections, according to Bendodo, is exponential and the Ministry of Health and Families agrees with him on what he said.

The daily data of new cases was actually lower than that registered in the two previous days, but it should be remembered that on Sundays there is usually an under-notification that is reported more accurately on Mondays.

It will not be possible yet to know if the measures that have already been in force for more than a week – municipal and provincial closures and closure of non-essential activity – are taking effect. Meanwhile, the Board prepares for the flood of hospitalisations that derives from the high number of infections.

The opposition parties, both on the right and on the left, are very critical of the Andalucian Government, to the point that the PSOE speaks of “negligence” of President Juanma Moreno. According to the education spokesperson for the Socialists, Beatriz Rubiño, the decisions from the Regional Executive, since he was put into power “arrive late and badly.” “He (Moreno) waited weeks for the latest restrictions when he knew that infections and hospitalisations were skyrocketing,” he said.

The President of the Analucian Government, Juanma Moreno, is due to make an announcement tonight, Monday, regarding restrictions for more municipalities in the region, including Mijas, Marbella, and Estepona. There may be more included as it depends on how high the incident rate per 100,000 inhabitants has risen since the last revision was made on Thursday, January 21.

