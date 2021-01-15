New Restrictions Announced For Andalucía.

The President of the Andalucían Community, Juanma Moreno, has announced the new restrictions for the region. After meeting with health officials and members of the technical committee, the new measures include:

The curfew remains at 10.00 pm to 6.00 am- the regional government asked for 8.0 pm apparently but this was refused by the Federal government.

Bars, restaurants and shops to close at 6.0 pm.

A maximum of 4 people allowed to meet together.

The new measures come into force on Sunday night at 00:00 and will last for 20 days. The important thing to note is that the municipalities will be closed off if the cumulative incidence rate passes 500 in the next 14 days.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Andalucían community today exceeds 300,000 positives (305,305)- 6,664 cases have been added in the last 24 hours. This increases the cumulative incidence rate of the region to 463.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Andalucía has reported the death of another 43 people, while the number of people admitted to hospitals in the region is now close to 2,000 (1,916) with 125 new admissions in the last 24 hours, of which 308 require to be in the Intensive Care Units (ICU).

Eight out of ten Andalucíans, when questioned in a survey, said that they would support the application of drastic measures against the third wave of coronavirus- 44% of the participants in the survey bet on harsh confinement throughout Spain. 37% agree with applying severe restrictions but avoiding quarantine in homes. 9% say they would maintain the latest measures and 10% said they would intensify the vaccination plan

