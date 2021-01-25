Marbella Closing All Non-Essential Businesses

Marbella will close all non-essential businesses as the cumulative incidences of coronavirus has surpassed 1,000 per 100,000

ACCORDING to data updated on Monday morning, January 25, by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography, the municipality of Marbella, along with Estepona, Alhaurin de la Torre, Manilva and Mollina have all surpassed the 1,000 infection mark and thus will be forced to close all non-essential businesses from midnight on Tuesday, January 26. This limit has been set by the Junta de Andalucia and remains in place for a minimum of 14 days.

According to the new restrictions, all bars, restaurants and non-essential retail will be closed for a period of at least two weeks.

The municipality will be moved into Alert Level Four, Grade Two, which means that in addition to the perimeter closure which came into effect at dawn last Wednesday, all non-essential activity will cease from midnight Tuesday.

Mijas has currently registered 901 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means that this municipality is also very close to being shut down.

Full details of Covid infections in the different Spanish regions can be found here.

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, has repeatedly appealed to the Central Government to allow an extended curfew and selective home confinement for badly-affected areas.

“We have the worst figures of the entire pandemic,” Elías Bendodo warned in an interview on Cadena Ser. “And it will go further,” he added.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

