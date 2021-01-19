Valencian Government Orders Total Closure of Hospitality Industry

VALENCIAN Government: Ximo Puig Orders Total Closure of Hospitality Industry to Stop the Advance of the Virus in the Community

The President of the Generalitat Ximo Puig has chosen today (January 19) to toughen some of the restrictive measures that have been enforced to try to stop the advance of the pandemic in the Valencian Community, despite setting out a ten-point plan on Sunday for the community to stay safe and avoid home confinement.

However, the latest health data reveals that restrictive measures set out at the beginning of January and the latest appeal for self-protection have not been enough, meaning that the Generalitat has decided to take the step of temporarily issuing the total closure of bars, cafes and restaurants for a limited time to stop infections rates rising further.

The Valencian Community recorded 95 deaths on Monday, January 18 and reported 2,482 more positive cases. Valencian hospitals, which have been under a lot of pressure, have 3,829 currently admitted.

Puig had said on Sunday that: “If we have to put new restrictions, we will do so from the conviction that there is no trade-off between health and the economy. Every measure has a cost, damage, a social, physical and psychological impact.”

Ximo Puig, president of the Valencian Community, announces the new measures to stop the advance of the covid:

“Unfortunately, the measures adopted so far have not worked, and we cannot continue like this. We all have to participate with co-responsibility in the application of measures. For this reason, I highlight three main measures: the closure of all the Valencian hospitality industry. The hotel cafeteria service will remain open; the sports facilities are closed, and trade will stop from 6 pm”

NEW MEASURES

Total closure of hospitality

Close of trade 6 pm

Closure of sports facilities

Curfew request 8 pm

From Thursday, January 21 to February 5

We will update you as more information gets released.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencian Government Orders Total Closure of Hospitality Industry”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.