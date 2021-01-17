Valencian Community: Puig Offers Serenity But Rules Out Confinement

PRESIDENT of the Generalitat Ximo Puig offers a message of serenity ahead of hard days expected for the Valencian Community – but rules out confinement for now.

The President of the Valencian Community gave an institutional message on Sunday, January 17, speaking to the people of the Community regarding the coronavirus.

Ximo Puig said: “We are facing a moment of great mental wear and tear, enormous sacrifices and collective concern. We have to better protect ourselves from the virus”

“We have 7 out of 10 hospital beds occupied in the Community and it is a situation of hospital stress, but I want to send a message of serenity. Although hard days are coming, health care in the Valencian Community will be guaranteed”

Recent talks of hospital pressure and the occupancy of ICUs have been a major point of concern for the Valencian government recently, with some residents calling for new confinement restrictions to be put in place, however, Minister of Health, Ana Barceló insisted that “there is room” to increase capacity, something that Ximp Puig has mentioned before: “We are at a very high level and also worrying, we are experiencing tensions in our health system,” they warned.

“We have double the number of hospital beds, 10,000 backup health professionals, 462 more respirators, protection products for two years and, above all, we are vaccinating at the highest possible rate,” he said.

Puig asks residents to protect themselves and reiterated personal self-protection against the virus: “We have to better protect ourselves from the virus, accelerate vaccination and intensify aid to those most affected”

1: “You have to isolate yourself when you notice any symptoms of Covid without waiting for a confirmation test. Isolate yourself, also from people living together, and immediately contact health services.”

2: “If you have symptoms, or you have had close contact with a positive case, isolation must be maintained until the health workers are discharged.”

3: “The direct relationship with people outside the usual nucleus must be reduced – as much as possible.” A day is NOT a day.

4: “If contacts cannot be avoided, let them be in open spaces. This is not the time to go to other people’s houses.”

5: “If the relationship is essential, it has to be done with distance, a mask and ventilation. Without cheating the lonely. Because removing the mask (wherever it is, also in a relative’s house) opens the door to contagion.”

6: “We have to wash our hands often, with soap and water or hydroalcoholic gel”.

7: “Always wear the mask, also in the workplace, family and social. And change the mask when it exceeds the intended use. Otherwise, you neither protect yourself nor protect others.”

8: “Always keep the distance of one and a half metres.”

9: “Avoid crowded spaces, especially fences.”

10: “A final, crucial question that experts emphasise: That if an activity is legally permitted, it does NOT mean that it does not involve risk. Therefore, we have to exercise common sense and precautions.”

“If you trust yourself, you confine yourself. That unpleasant experience is now closer to any of us. Therefore, let us not forget: trusting yourself leads to being confined to quarantine,” Puig said.

As other parts of the country have gone into lockdown, the Valencian President reminded people that: “We were the community that imposed the most social restrictions at Christmas, and 10 days ago we increased them, making them even tougher. We have done so to reduce the risk of contagion. If necessary, the Generalitat will adopt even more restrictive measures in the field of our competition “.

Puig: “If we have to put new restrictions, we will do so from the conviction that there is no trade-off between health and the economy. Every measure has a cost, damage, a social, physical and psychological impact.”

Finally, Puig stressed that “this situation is not easy, but we have to resist. That is the only way we have: resist. We overcome the first wave, the second and we will also overcome this third.”

