Ximo Puig Announces New Restrictions For Valencian Community

PRESIDENT of the Generalitat Ximo Puig announces new COVID restrictions for the Valencian Community at a meeting on Tuesday, January 5.

-- Advertisement --



Ximo Puig, who held a meeting yesterday to analyse the health situation in the face of the third wave of the virus and discuss confining the most affected municipalities, appeared on the eve of Kings to set out the new restrictions for the community to stop further spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic once again surpassed a sad record in the Valencian Community yesterday, registering 43 deaths which took the total death toll in the region to 3,000 people in Valencia, Castelló and Alicante, according to the Ministry of Health.

Puig said that “The advance of the pandemic requires a forceful response from the Generalitat Valenciana.

“The action taken today has been marked by the analysis of the data and with proportionate measures, nothing impulsive. We were the first to prohibit trips to other communities. But we have reached another turning point that requires a review,” he said.

“The beginning of this winter puts us in a bad situation. In two weeks hospitalisations have increased by 52 per cent.”

Speaking about vaccines, Puig said: “the vaccination process will be intensified. Between Monday and Tuesday, all residents of the senior centres will be vaccinated. Next week the vaccination of health personnel will begin in addition to the health workers of the hospitals.”

“There is a framework agreement with suppliers to have enough material for the campaign. Healthcare contracts with more staff have been strengthened, new hospitalisation spaces have been enabled that can be increased,” Puig said.

Restrictions:

1- The perimeter closure of the entire Valencian Community is extended until January 31

2- The curfew is brought forward to 10 pm

3- The closure of the hotel business of the entire Valencian Community is brought forward to 5 pm

4- No smoking on the terraces of restaurants and bars

5- The capacity of shops is reduced to 30 per cent

6- Continue the maximum of 6 people in social and family gatherings

7- Those municipalities with the most critical incidents are closed perimeter. In total it affects 26 municipalities of the Valencian Community

These restrictions take effect from January 7 and last until at least January 31.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ximo Puig Announces New Restrictions For Valencian Community”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.