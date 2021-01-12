Ximo Puig Resists New Measures Despite Increasing Hospital Pressure

PRESIDENT of the Generalitat Ximo Puig resists issuing new COVID restriction measures despite increasing hospital pressure.

The Valencian Government will not adopt new restrictions, according to Ximo Puig, in a statement reiterated by the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, yesterday (January 11), and reported by social platforms linked to the Presidency of the Generalitat.

Ana Barceló explained at a press conference the need, before taking any further steps, to know the effects of the restrictions put in place on January 7: “You have to wait at least between seven and ten days to see the impact of these measures,” stressed the minister.

Meaning that despite the data offered yesterday, which delved into a growing hospital pressure that overcomes the crisis of the first wave of March, the Valencian Government led by the socialist Ximo Puig has decided to hold the position for a few more days while waiting to see if the spread of the virus continues, which has increased since the beginning of the Christmas holidays.

Hospital pressure and the occupation of the ICUs are what most worries the Valencian government, although Barceló insisted that “there is room” to increase capacity, something that Ximp Puig has mentioned before: “We are at a very high level and also worrying, we are experiencing tensions in our health system,” they warned.

From December 23 to January 11, hospitalised patients increased by 94.6 per cent, going from 1,414 to 2,752. The occupation of the ICUs has also increased, which rose in the same interval by 57.8 per cent, going from 242 to 382.

