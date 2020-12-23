Millions Plunged Into Tier 4 From Boxing Day

MILLIONS more Brits plunged into Tier 4 lockdown from Boxing Day

Millions more Brits are facing into tough Tier 4 lockdown straight after Christmas as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced on Wednesday, December 23 that residents in Oxfordshire and East Anglia will enter the new restrictions on Boxing Day. His announcement comes as SAGE coronavirus experts warned that the Covid R-rating has one again spiked and the mutant variant is sweeping across London and the East of the country.

According to Mr Hancock, Oxfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire will join West Sussex and the parts of East Sussex, Essex, Surrey and Hampshire not already in the top tier at midnight on December 26.

A second mutant strain has been discovered in recent hours, said to have originated in South Africa, and all flights coming into the UK have been temporarily halted. In addition, bans are still in place from the UK to many European countries in an attempt to slow the spread of the prolific Covid variant.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told Sky Newson Tuesday, December 22: ‘If the virus continues to spread then we will take stronger measures because at the end of the day our objective is to save lives and to keep people safe.’

