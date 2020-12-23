Matt Hancock: Targeted community testing extended to 10 more areas

HEALTH and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock has announced targeted community testing has been extended to 10 more areas.

-- Advertisement --



Large-scale community testing is a key part of the government’s COVID-19 Winter Plan to identify those with coronavirus earlier in order to break the chain of transmission and keep the virus under control.

The 10 new areas join 106 others who are already signed up to roll out rapid community testing in December or January, including some areas which are now in Tier 4 such as London and Medway in Kent.

Taking a targeted approach and working with local authorities aims to reduce the prevalence of the virus in the highest-risk areas. Local authorities have created community testing plans, based on their in-depth knowledge of their local community and detailed local data.

Targeted community testing is available for all local authorities in Tier 4, Tier 3 and those in Tier 2 at risk of going into Tier 3, with authorities invited to submit their application.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I am pleased to confirm 10 more local authorities will soon be rolling out enhanced community testing programmes as part of our plan to pick up more cases, more quickly. Working together we will help areas where levels of the virus are highest to reduce their infection rates and break the chains of transmission.

“Roughly 1 in 3 people with coronavirus show no symptoms and so it’s essential we broaden testing to help identify those who are infected and infectious, unaware they may be spreading the disease.

“We are rolling out community testing more widely at a rapid pace, with 116 areas now planning to take part. If you are offered community testing in your local area, I would strongly encourage you to take up this opportunity to get tested and protect your local community,” he concluded

The 10 additional areas that are rolling out community testing are:

Boston (Tier 3)

Calderdale (Tier 3)

City of Bristol (Tier 2)

Coventry (Tier 3)

Hartlepool (Tier 3)

Lincoln (Tier 3)

North Somerset (Tier 2)

Redcar and Cleveland (Tier 3)

South Gloucestershire (Tier 3)

Walsall (Tier 3)

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Matt Hancock: Targeted community testing extended to 10 more areas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.