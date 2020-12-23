Britain’s R-Rate Continues To Rise

BRITAIN’S coronavirus R-rate continues to rise as mutant Covid strain sweeps through the country

Coronavirus experts from SAGE announced on Wednesday, December 23 that the Covid R-rate is higher than one everywhere in the UK aside from the North East and North West; indeed, it has topped 1.3 in some areas, with London showing the fastest spread of the virus.

The new mutant variant of Covid is sweeping through the UK at an alarming rate, say experts, causing countries throughout Europe to ban travel from the United Kingdom in an attempt to slow down the rate of infection. The R rate is the number of people infected by each individual case, and it is essential that the number is kept below 1 in order to slow the outbreak.

SAGE said: ‘All NHS England regions have R estimates that are above or span 1, suggesting the epidemic is growing in much of the country, with London, the South East, and the East of England clearly above 1.’

