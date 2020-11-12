‘The end is in sight’: UK R rate finally below 1

‘The end is in sight’: Experts say the UK R rate has finally fallen below 1

Scientists on the Covid Symptom Study claimed on Thursday, November 12 that the ‘end is in sight’ for Britain’s second coronavirus wave as the R rate has dipped to 0.9. The R rate is the number of people infected by each individual case, and Thursday’s number is the lowest it has been since August.

Professor Tim Spector, the King’s College London epidemiologist who ran the study, claims the positive results are an indication that people’s behaviour during lockdown is helping to lowest the rates, and that this new data “shows rates of new disease falling slowly below 36,000 with R of 0.9 in all nations”.

The Study, which gathered information from more than a million users of the Covid Symptom Study app, reported that fewer than 36,000 people are catching symptomatic coronavirus each day in Britain, compared with 44,000 in October.

