Breaking News – Pfizer vaccine could be rolled out in the UK next month

Pfizer vaccine could be rolled out in the UK next month claims co-founder of German firm BioNTech.

Professor Ugur Sahin told Sky News the first UK patients could receive the jab nationwide mid-December.

But the scientist behind the vaccine said it will depend on whether it is licensed by the UK regulator in time.

Sahin said it will not be an immediate fix warning “it will be a difficult winter” and “it will become worse before it becomes better”.

But he told the broadcaster life could return to normal in the UK, Europe and US by the “middle of next year”.

The UK Government this week revealed it’s Priority List for Covid vaccinations after Pfizer announced the drug’s 90 per cent effectiveness.

