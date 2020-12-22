Spain’s travel ban update for UK passengers

Spain’s travel ban on UK travellers has been updated.

Following on from the breaking news here at EWN its been confirmed that Spain’s travel ban will be in place till January 5, 2021, in accordance with the emergency legislature from the Spanish government.

Also and for complete clarity officials reiterate that Spanish nationals and residents and those residents of Andorra are allowed to land and disembark on Spanish soil, including the Canary Islands.

The ban relates to UK travellers who are not resident here in Spain, and this has been confirmed this evening by the UK governments website gov. Uk.

At 6 pm this evening Tuesday, December 22 the travel ban came into force, and that ban relates to travel by air or by sea.

The Spanish government added that these measures are designed to protect Spanish citizens and residents of Spain.

