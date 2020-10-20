TIER ‘loophole’ means that Brits who live in Tier 2 and 3 areas could mix indoors together if it was for ‘work purposes’.

-- Advertisement --



The Tier confusion means that although people under Tier 2 and Tier 3 rules cannot socialise indoors, due to government restrictions, they could technically meet for lunch at their favourite pub or coffee shop without any repercussions.

A representative from the struggling hospitality industry spoke about the ‘loophole’ and how damaging it could be for the sector if ‘work purpose’ lunches and gatherings were to be banned, regardless of which Tier area people were from.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, said “We’re asking for urgent clarification because in central London, if the working lunch is gone, there’s no trade.”

Currently, up to 30 people from different households can meet up indoors for work, although the venue has to follow covid guidelines, according to government protocols.

“People are permitted to meet indoors for work purposes in high or very high areas,” a government spokesman told the Telegraph, however, government guidance states that workers are encouraged to work from home where possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tier ‘loophole’ means Brits in Tier 2 and 3 areas could mix for ‘work purposes’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!